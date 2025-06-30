Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, Arista Networks, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, deploying, or supporting AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural-network hardware, data-analytics platforms, or AI-powered software services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of AI-driven innovation across industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,746,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,715,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,617,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,733,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $272.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,599. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $260.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.78. 2,553,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Featured Stories