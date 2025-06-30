Reviewing Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Depot and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 7 21 1 2.79 Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00

Home Depot presently has a consensus target price of $426.77, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Lovesac has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Home Depot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.98% 242.51% 15.45% Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Home Depot and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.9% of Home Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Lovesac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Depot and Lovesac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $162.95 billion 2.23 $14.81 billion $14.74 24.78 Lovesac $680.63 million 0.39 $11.56 million $0.70 25.97

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Home Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lovesac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Home Depot has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Depot beats Lovesac on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

