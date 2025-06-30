Casino Stocks To Watch Now – June 30th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts and related entertainment venues. Their performance hinges on factors such as gambling revenue, tourism trends, regulatory changes and broader consumer discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.57. The stock had a trading volume of 987,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.97. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion and a PE ratio of 98.07.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. 486,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $115.00.

