PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

