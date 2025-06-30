Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

