Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Purchases 342,364 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 342,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$239,654.80 ($157,667.63).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About Finbar Group
