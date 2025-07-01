U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

