Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2025

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGTGet Free Report) CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,729.60. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Radiant Logistics

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.