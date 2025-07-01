Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber Sells 25,000 Shares

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,729.60. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

