Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells 10,822 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total transaction of C$200,856.32.

Rajbir Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Rajbir Gill sold 14,173 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$263,901.26.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$18.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

