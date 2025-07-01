Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,467 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after buying an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after buying an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

