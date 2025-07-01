Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

MO stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

