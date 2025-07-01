Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 922,894 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,588,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 922,894 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

