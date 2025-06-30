Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q32 Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTTB opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Q32 Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

