Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS) Major Shareholder Sells $112,600.00 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 738,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.56. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Optex Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 47,700 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $557,136.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 30,945 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $342,561.15.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPXS opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Optex Systems Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPXS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Optex Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Optex Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPXS

About Optex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.