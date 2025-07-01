Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.65 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Perrigo worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

