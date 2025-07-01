Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,780 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 104,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ECL opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.39.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

