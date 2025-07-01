Head-To-Head Contrast: Foremost Clean Energy (FMST) & Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Clean Energy N/A -27.30% -22.98% Foremost Clean Energy Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Foremost Clean Energy alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.71, meaning that its share price is 571% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foremost Clean Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Clean Energy N/A -$2.60 million -5.52 Foremost Clean Energy Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.65

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Foremost Clean Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Foremost Clean Energy. Foremost Clean Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Foremost Clean Energy peers beat Foremost Clean Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Foremost Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.