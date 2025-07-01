C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $441,517.44 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hitesh Lath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Hitesh Lath sold 6,040 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $146,107.60.

On Thursday, May 29th, Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $128,637.60.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $2,983,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

