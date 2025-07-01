360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Acquires 806,608 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 806,608 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$320,223.38 ($210,673.27).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Tony Pitt acquired 356,711 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,474.00 ($91,759.21).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 480,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,800.00 ($121,578.95).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Tony Pitt acquired 200,595 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,028.48 ($50,676.63).

On Wednesday, May 7th, Tony Pitt acquired 21,227 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,853.99 ($5,167.10).

On Friday, May 9th, Tony Pitt acquired 128,773 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,933.74 ($32,193.25).

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

360 Capital REIT Announces Dividend

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.08%.

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.