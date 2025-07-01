Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.30.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

