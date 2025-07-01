Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $105.89.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.