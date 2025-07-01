Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Insider Frank Giustra Sells 1,629,500 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of FEO stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.99. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.33.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
