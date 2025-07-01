Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Insider Frank Giustra Sells 1,629,500 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of FEO stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.99. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.33.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

