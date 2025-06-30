1stdibs.com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $2.81 on Friday. 1stdibs.com has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

