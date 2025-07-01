Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Raj Seshadri Sells 1,100 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raj Seshadri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

