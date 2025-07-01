Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 7,081 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

