Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,780 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 258,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 189,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,655.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

