Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 136.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.1%

WAL stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

