Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Boosted by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1%

ET stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

