Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after buying an additional 508,462 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after buying an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.