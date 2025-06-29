Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $99.38 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

