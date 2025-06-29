Reviewing Janus International Group (JBI) & Its Rivals

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Janus International Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 23.30 Janus International Group Competitors $6.91 billion $580.08 million 23.44

Analyst Recommendations

Janus International Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Janus International Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 242 1410 2268 108 2.56

Janus International Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus International Group peers beat Janus International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

