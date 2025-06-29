Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.69 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

