Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.19 and a 200-day moving average of $799.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

