Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

