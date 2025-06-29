Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Financial Comparison

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Ultrapar Participacoes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $5.39 billion 4.01 $1.36 billion $2.21 16.84 Ultrapar Participacoes $24.76 billion 0.14 $438.05 million $0.36 8.60

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultrapar Participacoes. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pembina Pipeline pays out 93.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 23.73% 12.61% 5.37% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.65% 14.29% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pembina Pipeline and Ultrapar Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 2 5 1 2.88 Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 3 1 3.00

Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Risk & Volatility

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline, and rail terminalling facilities and a liquefied propane export facility. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

