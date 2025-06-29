Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,223 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.