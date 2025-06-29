3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

