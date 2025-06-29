Reviewing New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.42% -2.02% Vista Oil & Gas 27.23% 14.38% 5.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Vista Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.29 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.11 Vista Oil & Gas $1.65 billion 2.79 $477.52 million $4.78 10.10

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Fortress Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 4 2 3.33

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 306.67%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $65.68, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats New Fortress Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

