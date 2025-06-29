Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.