Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, QXO, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deploy products and services aimed at protecting networks, data and digital systems from cyber threats. These firms may offer antivirus software, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, encryption tools and managed security services. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for digital protection as organizations worldwide face increasingly sophisticated online attacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. 107,974,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,238,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $499.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $506.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

NASDAQ:QXO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.77. 56,297,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,639. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.11. 5,705,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

