Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.