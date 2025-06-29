Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 1,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 8.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

