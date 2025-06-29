M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.31). 383,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 470,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.31).

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.02. The stock has a market cap of £141.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.38.

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 88.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G Credit Income Investment

About M&G Credit Income Investment

In related news, insider Richard Boleat purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £14,550 ($19,967.06). 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

