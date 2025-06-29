Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

