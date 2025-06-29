TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

