Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.00. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

