McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.47.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

