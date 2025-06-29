Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

