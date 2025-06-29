BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$33.00 and last traded at C$33.30. 101,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 164,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.73.

