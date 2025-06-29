Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Bank of Queensland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1834 per share. This represents a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

